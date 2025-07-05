IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.39 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,443 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 50,490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,121 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,881.52. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total value of $223,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,968.12. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,679. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.