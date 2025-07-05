The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 44,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.