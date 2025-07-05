Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

