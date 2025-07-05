iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

