IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.88 and a 200-day moving average of $255.15. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

