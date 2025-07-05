GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $2.50 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in MongoDB by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,999 shares of company stock worth $6,728,127. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of MDB opened at $211.05 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -185.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

