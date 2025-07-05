GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,372 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after acquiring an additional 264,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,984,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 314,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 214,870 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.69.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

