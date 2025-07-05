GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 1,827 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,118,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,473,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after acquiring an additional 221,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,298,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

