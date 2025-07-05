Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9%

PRU opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

