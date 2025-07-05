The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $264.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.88 and its 200-day moving average is $255.15. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

