GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 119,127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,961 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.1%

MGY stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

