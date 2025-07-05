OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 467.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,373 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,215,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

