Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Reduced by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,827 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Autohome worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 6,649.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 724,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 714,034 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,585,000 after acquiring an additional 667,669 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 580,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $12,195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,388,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $26.28 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

