GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 3,055 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

