Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $6.96 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,769,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

