Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,807 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 138.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $543.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.