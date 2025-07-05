iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.