Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $81,231.04 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 8,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $81,231.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,918.54. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.6%

Joby Aviation stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 626,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 126,908 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

