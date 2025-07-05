Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells $96,648.20 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $96,648.20. Following the transaction, the executive owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,865.92. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 90.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2,644.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

