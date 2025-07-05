Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.