Rollins (NYSE:ROL) versus Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Head to Head Review

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Limbach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.78% 37.31% 17.22% Limbach 6.29% 27.66% 12.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $3.39 billion 8.07 $466.38 million $0.99 57.01 Limbach $518.78 million 3.35 $30.88 million $2.79 53.54

This table compares Rollins and Limbach”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Limbach. Limbach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rollins and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 4 6 0 2.60 Limbach 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rollins presently has a consensus target price of $59.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Limbach has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.65%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins is more favorable than Limbach.

Risk & Volatility

Rollins has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rollins beats Limbach on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. The company was formerly known as Rollins Broadcasting, Inc and changed its name to Rollins, Inc. in 1965. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services. It also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data driven insights, and program management services. In addition, it offers captive engineering capabilities, estimating and virtual design; and professional engineering, energy analysis, estimation, and detail design and three-dimensional building installation coordination services. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides and parks; data centers; automotive, energy and general manufacturing plants; and life sciences, including organizations and companies, whose work is centered around research and development focused on living things. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

