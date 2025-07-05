Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.50% of Ingevity worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE NGVT opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.38. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

See Also

