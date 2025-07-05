Amar K. Goel Sells 4,417 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $55,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 20,516 shares in the company, valued at $257,680.96. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
