Amar K. Goel Sells 4,417 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $55,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 20,516 shares in the company, valued at $257,680.96. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 23,208.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

