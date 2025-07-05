Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,789 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

