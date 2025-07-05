Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,519 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 225,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

