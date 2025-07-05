Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,120 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

