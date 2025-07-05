Tim Foote Sells 3,006 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Tim Foote sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $12,985.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,312.48. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tim Foote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Tim Foote sold 5,196 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $15,536.04.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.30 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,216 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $95,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 69.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,267,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

