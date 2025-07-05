Robert Thomas Dechant Sells 624 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $18,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,270. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Dechant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 4,376 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,280.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 15,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $434,400.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.77. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Baird R W cut IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1,369.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 264,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 121.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,829,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 312.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

