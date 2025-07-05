Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 815 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $11,939.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,729.55. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,733 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,184,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 1,808,098 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,986,000 after buying an additional 1,514,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,075,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,569,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

