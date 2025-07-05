First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Acquires 1,250,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 1,250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$226,500.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$190.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99. First Mining Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

