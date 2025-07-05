Vininder Singh Sells 7,405 Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,329.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,335,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,612.73. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 6,039 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $9,722.79.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Vininder Singh sold 7,554 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $11,859.78.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $1.65 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

