Vininder Singh Sells 7,405 Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,329.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,335,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,612.73. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 6,039 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $9,722.79.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Vininder Singh sold 7,554 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $11,859.78.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $1.65 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm’s Hold Rating Misses Strong Growth Story
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.