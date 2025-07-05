Insider Selling: Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) President Kristen N. Sieffert sold 750 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $17,340.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 84,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,552.88. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Finance of America Companies Stock Performance
Shares of FOA stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Finance of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Finance of America Companies
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finance of America Companies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Qualcomm’s Hold Rating Misses Strong Growth Story
Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.