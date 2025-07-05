Kyle Kitagawa Sells 2,349 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$15,926.22.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CEU opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.54.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
