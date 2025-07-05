D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.