D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,559 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.