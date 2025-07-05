Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326,709 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $99,402,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

