Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

