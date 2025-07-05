Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 146 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

