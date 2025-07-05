North Capital Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

