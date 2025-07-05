D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. American States Water Company has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

