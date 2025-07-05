Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 25,146 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,146 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after buying an additional 478,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

