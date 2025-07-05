Revisor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

