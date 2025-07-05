Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

