Novem Group Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Novem Group increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the sale, the director owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

