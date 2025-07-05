Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,851 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 517,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

