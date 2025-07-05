Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 7391299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

