Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:CW opened at $500.66 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.71.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

