Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 803534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

