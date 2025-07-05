JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.05% of JOYY worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in JOYY by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

YY opened at $50.68 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

