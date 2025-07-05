GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,329 Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.